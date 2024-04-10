Wednesday has been quite the rollercoaster for USC football and Bear Alexander. Earlier in the day, there were reports from On3 saying that Alexander was planning to enter the transfer portal. Now, Alexander has shot down those reports and he is now planning to stay put with the Trojans. It's unclear what the reports were about, but Alexander took to Twitter to say that he is going to stay put at USC.
“I’m not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about…,” Bear Alexander said in a tweet. “I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates #FightOn,”
This is big news for USC football, especially after it looked like they were going to lose Alexander. He had already transferred over to the Trojans after playing at Georgia during his first season in college. He won a national title with the Bulldogs, and then he made the move to USC.
It was a bit surprising to see the news earlier on Wednesday that Alexander was planning on entering the transfer portal because of the fact that he already transferred once. If he did transfer, it would be his third school in three years. However, that does happen in college sports in today's era, but still, it doesn't seem like something a player of his caliber would want to do.
Alexander took a big leap last season compared to his freshman season as he racked up 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a highly-rated recruit out of high school, and he should be able to put up good numbers next year.
Earlier reports said that Bear Alexander was transferring
It's not often that there are transfer portal reports like this from a credible source and they are immediately shut down. It's unclear if Alexander had a last second change of heart, or if the reports were just incorrect. Either way, people thought that Alexander was transferring earlier on Wednesday.
“BREAKING: USC DL Bear Alexander plans to enter the Transfer Portal, a source tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’3 300 DL totaled 56 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, and 4 PDs in his 2 year college career Was ranked as a Top 45 Recruit in the ‘22 Class (per On3) Started his career at Georgia.”
That got people wondering where Alexander was going to end up next year, but he will be staying put with USC football.