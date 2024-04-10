The USC football team is in the middle of a crucial offseason as they are making the move to the Big Ten next season. 2023 was a very disappointing season for the Trojans as they were ranked top-10 to start the season and ended up going 7-5. Lincoln Riley and USC have to be much better next season, but they just got some unfortunate transfer portal news as Bear Alexander is leaving the program.
Bear Alexander is no stranger to the transfer portal as he spent his first season at Georgia before coming to USC football. Now, he will be playing for a third school in three years. That’s just how it is sometimes in this new era of college football.
After transferring to USC last offseason, Alexander had a lot of good things to say about the program. He was recruited by Lincoln Riley out of high school, and it sounded like this was the place that he wanted to be for good.
“Overall, it’s up and coming,” Bear Alexander said last Spring, according to an article from On3. “We’re building from the ground up. It was a pretty good fit for me overall. In high school, coach Lincoln [Riley] recruited me and I loved OU at the time. So it was pretty much a quick deciding factor when it came to it.”
Alexander also discussed his decision to leave Georgia last year. He had just won a national title with the Bulldogs, and leaving his teammates was difficult.
“I mean it was hard, you know,” Alexander continued. “Those are my brothers. Tray Scott developed me a ton just in my time being there. It was hard. Pretty hard for me. Leaving, it wasn’t an easy decision.”
Now, Alexander is going through the same situation as he is leaving the USC football program. He was a solid contributor on defense last year for the Trojans as he racked up 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Alexander should get a good amount of attention in the transfer portal.
Where will Bear Alexander end up?
Seeing where Alexander is going to end up will be interesting. He had offers from a lot of big schools out of high school like Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Miami and many others.
He was a highly rated recruit out of high school as he was a four-star prospect and he was the #111 player in his class, according to 247 Sports. He should be getting some calls from some of the top teams in the nation.
Alexander has now played in the SEC and the Pac-12, and he would’ve played in the Big Ten had he stayed with the USC football team for this upcoming season. He went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, so it’ll be interesting to see if he decides to go back to SEC/ACC country.
This will be Alexander’s third school, so he is going to want to find a place that is truly the best fit for him so he doesn’t feel the need to enter the transfer portal for a fourth time.