USC football wide receiver Brenden Rice — the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice — has officially announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

“Trojan Family. Thank you for taking me in and making me feel at home,” Rice said Friday on X. “Through the good and bad, being a Trojan means to persevere and Fight the fuck On!”

Brenden posted the caption along with a video which said “Brenden Rice NFL Draft 2024” at the end, confirming his decision.

Rice hinted at the decision when he announced he would be participating in the upcoming Senior Bowl, which will take place in February. He left another hint when he joked, ‘what if they [Eagles] draft me” after his dad was in Philadelphia to support the San Francisco 49ers last weekend during their 42-19 win.

The fourth-year receiver began his college career with Colorado football, where over two season he had 27 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. He also was a return specialist who put up 587 return yards and a touchdown with the Buffaloes.

After his 2021 sophomore season, he transferred to USC football for the last two years. He had his best year during his final college season, he had 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns, while earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. All in all, he had 111 receptions for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns during his college career.

The six-foot-3, 210 lbs. receiver is projected by many to be a day two or day three pick in the upcoming draft. He of course has the opportunity to boost his spot with good performances at the Senior Bowl, scouting combine and his Pro Day.