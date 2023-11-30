Jerry Rice's son, USC football WR Brenden Rice, has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he'll showcase his talents to NFL scouts.

USC football wide receiver Brenden Rice was one of Caleb Williams' best weapons in the 2023 season, but he's yet to make any comments on what his next step will be. That being said, Rice's latest move points to him potentially making the jump to the NFL next year.

Rice has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the event announced on Wednesday. This is a great way for the wideout to showcase his talents in front of pro scouts in the hopes of being drafted next April.

The senior transferred to USC football in 2022 but struggled in his first year. It was a much different story in 23′ though, with Rice reeling in 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged over 17 yards per reception, too. The Chandler, Arizona native started his career at Colorado.

Something is helping Rice's chances at playing in the NFL as well. His father is Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, one of the best WRs to ever play the sport. Rice was often in attendance watching his son.

The Senior Bowl doesn't take place until February 3rd, which means Rice has a couple of months to prepare for it and make sure he's in the best shape possible to show out in front of the NFL teams in attendance.

Rice's USC football teammate Caleb Williams is the projected top pick in the 2024 draft but he's yet to declare, saying earlier this week it'll be a “game-time decision” to if he plays in the League next year or not. Given what he's done in college, it would make sense for the QB to leave the Trojans now.