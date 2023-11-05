USC football star quarterback Caleb Williams shared an emotional moment with his mother after the Trojans suffered a loss to Washington.

Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans took another painful blow to their season on Saturday, as they suffered a 52-42 loss at home at the hands of Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies. The defeat was too much for the USC football star quarterback to handle, which was evident when Williams immediately went to his mother in the stands and broke down in tears.

Caleb Williams with his mom after the loss 🥺 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/qgcQIgLk5d — Overtime (@overtime) November 5, 2023

Losing is never going to be easy to swallow for competitive athletes, and Caleb Williams is clearly not an exception to that. Williams was not too shabby with his play against the Huskies, as he finished with 312 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers on 27-for-35 completions. He also added a rushing touchdown. Williams did nearly everything he could to help tow USC football to a win, but it all went for naught with the Huskies getting the better of the Trojans.

The Trojans had no answer to the high-powered attack of Penix and the Huskies, who racked up 572 total yards, including 316 on the ground.

Following a hot start to the season, Williams and USC football have seen their College Football Playoff stock plunge. The Trojans stitched together six victories in a row to begin the 2023 college football season but have since lost three times in four outings. The Trojans can still rise up and turn heads in their next two games. They will be taking on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene in Week 11 before closing out their regular season campaign with a home game versus the UCLA Bruins.