USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is regarded as the best player eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, his father, Carl Williams, opened the possibility for Caleb to return to USC for a third season and college football for a fourth year if he does not like where he is projected to land.

Via GQ:

“He's got two shots at the apple,” Carl said. “So if there's not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

Williams is widely projected to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft. The favorite for the pick is the Arizona Cardinals, who currently have former Oklahoma quarterback and Lincoln Riley protege Kyler Murray as starter.

Carl mentioned Murray when discussing quarterbacks who struggled in a “horrible organization.”

“I've talked to Lincoln, and Kyler struggled because of where he was drafted,” Carl said. “…The organizations matter.”

Williams is on track to be a Heisman candidate after he won the award during the 2022 season. USC football is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and is the favorite to win the Pac-12 conference.

This past season, Williams had a record-setting year with the Trojans. He set the program's single-season record for passing yards (4,537) and touchdowns (42) en route to his Heisman Trophy.

If Williams has any semblance of a similar year, he will not lose his position as the projected No. 1 player in the draft.

His father, Carl, spoke about the downside of going first.

“The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first,” he said. “The system is completely backwards.

“…So it's the gift and the curse.”