Caleb Williams and USC football absolutely dominated Stanford football in their Week 2 showdown, so much so that fans couldn't help but declare Williams as the Heisman Trophy winner.

Of course there's still a lot of games to be played in this 2023 college football season that just started, but it's hard to blame anyone for giving Williams the Heisman as early as now considering what he has shown so far.

In the first half of Saturday's game against the Cardinal, Williams powered the Trojans to a 49-3 lead. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner completed 19 of his 22 passes during that span, accumulating 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown as Stanford couldn't find any answer to him. Again, that's all in just 30 minutes of work!

Williams entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy once again, and many fans believe that it's hard for anyone to compete against the USC football quarterback considering how well he's playing.

“They might as well give Caleb Williams the Heisman Trophy now AGAIN. USC & Lincoln Riley have a defense now..” one fan commented.

Another one said, “I'm not changing my thought on Michael Penix Jr. winning the Heisman…but I am losing hope with each Caleb Williams pass…”

“Caleb Williams looks like the Heisman,” a third supporter added. Another commenter shared, “USC’s Offense is RIDICULOU. Wow. Caleb Williams is gonna win his 2nd Heisman if he keeps going like this.”

Caleb Williams is truly separating himself from the rest of the Heisman hopefuls, and if the others don't step up, it might really be hard for them to catch up to the USC football star.