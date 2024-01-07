The Trojans are high on Caleb Williams, but so is the NFL.

The USC football team had a tough 2023-24 season. After being slated as a College Football Playoff contender, the Trojans fell out of the Top 25 with a mid-season losing streak. Former Heisman winner Caleb Williams has had a phenomenal run and USC honored him before his big NFL draft decision.

The Trojans hype up Caleb Williams amid his big decision

The USC football program released an epic highlight video showcasing Williams' talent and showmanship, per the team's X account:

Williams is certainly a top-notch talent and will be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft if he chooses to enter it. In November 2023, the junior quarterback said the status of his NFL future would hinge on a game-time decision. He has until January 15th, 2024 to decide if he will enter.

During his time at USC, Williams has thrown for a whopping 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns. His breakout year came during the 2022 season when he amassed 4,537 yards and 42 TDs. Thus, he won the Heisman Trophy following his stellar performance.

Williams' mid-season slump has fans and analysts questioning his draft position. However, there is a high chance he could go number one overall. The Chicago Bears are slated to get the top pick, but they have Justin Fields at their helm.

USC fans and NFL fans alike are anxiously awaiting Caleb Williams' final decision as his deadline looms. Will the talented QB find himself in a Trojans jersey for one more year? Or will he start his journey playing professional football in 2024?