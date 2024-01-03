USC is moving closer to landing prospect Kevyn Humes

As USC football finishes its season with a win against Louisville football during the Holiday Bowl, it seems like they're wasting no time trying to revamp their roster for the upcoming year. The Trojans have reportedly given an offer to cornerback Kevyn Humes, one of the most highly touted defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class. (as per USC football's official X account)

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2024 defensive back Kevyn Humes received an offer from USC last week, and he has an official visit planned for January 22. It’ll be one of a couple visits he’ll go on to schools across the country.



Humes, rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.com, has booked an official visit to USC on January 22. All the while, USC football is competing with other big-name schools to secure the five-foot-eleven cornerback. At the moment, Humes also has planned visits to Syracuse football, Florida football, Notre Dame football and Penn State football. Additionally, the Baltimore native is also planning one for Maryland football.

Thank you to all who have supported me Journey.

My recruitment is over. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Xr5U4nxYkD — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) January 1, 2024

Having been reclassified from the 2025 to the 2024 recruiting class, Humes' dominant seasons for St. Frances Academy puts him as one of USC football's many targets heading into the next season.

USC football looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023

Regardless, the Trojans have already secured a number of new commits for 2024, some of which include promising defensive backs such as Marcelles Williams and Marquis Gallegos.

USC football looks to bounce back after a 2023 regular season which saw the Trojans lose five out of their last six games. Their latter half of the season was a disaster compared to the team's impressive 6-0 start. While they may have finished the year strong during the Holiday Bowl, USC football's sudden downhill tumble surely haunts the team, which is why they're looking forward to securing Kevyn Humes and other prospects in addition to their already large number of commits and transferees.