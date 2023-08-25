USC football will face San Jose State in Week 0 of the college football season Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

The Trojans, coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and is the favorite to win the award, will look to prove they are legitimate threats for a Pac-12 championship.

Here is how you can watch this week's contest.

Background

USC football is in its second season under Riley, who was head coach at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2021.

The Trojans went 11-3 last season with a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance and a Cotton Bowl berth. Unfortunately for them, they lost each of those games.

USC is expected to have a legitimate offense with Williams back. The Trojans lost first-round NFL Draft receiver Jordan Addison but replace him with former Arizona football wideout Dorian Singer, who is a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

The Trojans also return two of their top three receivers from last season, Mario Williams and Tahj Washington.

USC's defense is its biggest question mark this season. The Trojans led the nation in turnover margin (+22) but gave up 47 and 46 points, respectively, in each of their last two games.

If USC is going to win its conference and earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, it will have to play better on that end to help Williams and the offense.

San Jose State finished 7-5 this past season and lost in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Spartans are in the midst of their best stretch since the 1980s with 24 wins over the last four years.

San Jose State is led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has returned for his sixth season. He threw for 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season and had nine rushing touchdowns.

San Jose State had the best pass rush in the Mountain West in 2022 and lost defensive ends Cade Hall and Villami Fehoko. The Spartans are expected to be solid at linebacker and in the secondary with returnees Byrun Parham and Tre Jenkins.

How to watch USC vs. San Jose State live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: fuboTV (click here to sign up for a seven-day free trial)

Betting odds

USC: (-30.5)

O/U: 66.5

USC football is expected to roll through San Jose State in its season opener.

The Trojans are set to face Nevada and Stanford at home following this game. USC can set a good foundation for those games if it performs well against the Spartans.