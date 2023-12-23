Lincoln Riley and USC football is not messing around for its Holiday Bowl matchup against Louisville.

USC football is set to take on the Louisville Cardinals at the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, December 27. It should be a fun contest despite the fact it's not for the College Football Playoffs. With that in mind, it sounds like Lincoln Riley is keeping the Trojans focused on ending the season on a high note.

The Trojans will be without a handful of star players. Caleb Williams won't be playing and is likely preparing for the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, some USC football players left for the transfer portal. Lincoln Riley spoke about getting his team ready for the Holiday Bowl and isn't taking it lightly, according to Nick Kosko of On3 Sports.

“It's even a bigger challenge. I mean, it's kind of been almost six weeks for us since we played, you know, which is unprecedented. I mean, I don't know that it's ever happened in college football. So, ya know, it has been a challenge, and on top of it with some of the coaching staff changes and all that's gone on here. It has been, you know, that's where you really rely on the leadership of the team, you know, rely on the excitement of these young guys being able to get that opportunity.”

It'll be an interesting game for USC football. Because they haven't played in a hot minute, they could start the game a bit rusty. Additionally, the missing players won't do them any favors either. At the very least, Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff can evaluate the roster for the 2024 season.