USC football picked up another defensive key from UCLA on Thursday.

The USC football team finished the regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, and the Trojans know that they have a lot of work to do in the offseason. USC specifically has a lot of work to do with their defense. The defense was the main issue last season, and the Trojans need to get some help from the transfer portal to get ready for next year.

USC football picked up a nice addition from the portal on Thursday as UCLA football safety transfer Kamari Ramsey is coming to play for the Trojans, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Ramsey is making an intriguing move as USC and UCLA are crosstown rivals, but he will still be with the defensive coordinator that he worked with during his time with the Bruins.

D'Anton Lynn is the new defensive coordinator for USC, and the Trojans took him away from UCLA football as well. It's not very often that you see coaches and players making a move like this to their rival, but it is certainly a good sign for the Trojans and their defense.

Kamari Ramsey has played for UCLA for two years, and he had a terrific season this year. Ramsey racked up 40 total tackles and he added one interception. He is an experienced player who is going to be able to come in and make an immediate impact. It's also huge that he is familiar with D'Anton Lynn. Ramsey has been playing in his defense for two years, and he already knows the ins and outs of it. He should be a crucial part of the defense next year for the Trojans.

This is a huge pickup for USC, and these moves are showing that the Trojans are taking the defense very seriously this offseason. It was one of the worst units in college football this past year, and it was a big reason for the struggles that this team endured. If they are going to compete for a Big Ten crown next year, they have a lot of work to do, and they're off to a good start.

The Trojans do still have one more game this season before they can start fully worrying about 2024. USC takes on Louisville in the Holiday Bowl on December 27th, and the Cardinals are big 7.5-point favorites. The game will be taking place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, and it will be airing on Fox at 8:00 ET.