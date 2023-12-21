Will he surpass these expectations?

Lincoln Riley and the USC football program just could not deliver a much-needed College Football Playoff berth for Caleb Williams. The Trojans quarterback has done it all except reach the top of the college football world. But, he has a new opportunity to climb the ladder of the greats once he enters the NFL. Dan Orlovsky even put out Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson-like expectations on him, via Get Up on ESPN.

“I think Caleb Williams is a more talented player coming out of college than Justin Fields… He's Patrick Mahomes, he's Lamar Jackson and he's Josh Allen combined into one,” was the bold statement that the NFL analyst said.

He went on to further stress that he would rather watch the future USC football alum than Fields in three years. Expectations and comparisons can often drown a player such that their career would not take off. But, Williams has proven that he can withstand some level of pressure and came out with accolades in conundrums too.

He has notched All-American honors alongside being the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Obviously, no one will forget his astounding rampage en route to a Heisman trophy with the USC football squad. All of this combined proves that he is more than deserving to be seated alongside these modern-day greats.

It will only be a matter of time until he does prove how great he is in the realm of professional football. But, surpassing these expectations and being greater than these comparisons seem like a different beast.