USC football defeated Colorado 48-41 in a thriller on Saturday, though the Trojans very nearly didn't escape Boulder with a victory after their defense collapsed in the second half. One USC football defender was not happy about it either. Trojans safety Bryan Shaw spoke to the media after the win and called the defensive performance “embarrassing“, per Chris Trevino of 247 Sports.

“Need to get this fixed. It’s embarrassing.”

Shaw, reflecting a sentiment that USC football fans would agree with wholeheartedly, said that the Trojans “need to get this fixed.”

It's hard not to blame Shaw for feeling this way. The Trojans took a 34-14 lead into the locker room at halftime and boosted the score to 48-21 in the third quarter.

But the Buffaloes stuck around, thanks to three straight touchdown passes from Shedeur Sanders, giving USC football fans an awfully familiar feeling as they watched their defense squander a big lead.

The Trojans' defensive problems came to a head during the Cotton Bowl last year, when they surrendered 32 points in the second half in a heartbreaking loss to Tulane.

The collapse in the bowl game led many USC football fans to blast defensive coordinator Alex Grinch- and fans and pundits came for Grinch once again after the near-loss to Colorado.

But Shaw defended his coach, saying that the USC football players are “letting him down.” Whatever the issue is, Trojans fans will have to hope it's fixed soon, or this defense could cost them a big game later on in the season once again.