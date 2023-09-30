Caleb Williams has taken the lead back in the Heisman trophy race.

Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, the USC football quarterback was tied with Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the best odds to win the Heisman award at +380. However, less than halfway through the USC-Colorado game, Williams has retaken the lead. Williams now has +330 odds to win the award while Penix Jr. is still at +380. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers comes in 3rd with +550 odds.

Williams and the Trojans have already jumped out to a 34-14 lead over the Colorado Buffaloes. In the first half Williams has gone 16-19 (84.2%) for 248 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, Williams has completed 74.3% of his passes for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The third-year quarterback was already favored to win the Heisman for the second consecutive year heading into the season. If Caleb Williams does win the Heisman again, he will become the first player to repeat as the trophy winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did so in 1974 and 1975.

Michael Penix Jr. has a good chance at taking back or retying the lead later tonight when the Huskies take on Arizona late Saturday evening. The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year has led Washington to a dominant 4-0 start to the year, scoring 40 points in every game. Penix Jr. has a incredible 74.6% completion rate for 1,636 yards and 16 touchdowns to this point in the year. While it will take an awful lot to top Williams, Penix Jr. has certainly made a case for himself to contend.