No. 4-ranked USC women’s basketball defeated Indiana 73-66 in a Big Ten clash on Sunday, extending their winning streak to 13 games in a game marked by high-intensity play and a energetic Assembly Hall crowd. USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins scored 22 points, including a pivotal buzzer-beater three-pointer to end the third quarter, swinging momentum in the Trojans’ favor.

Watkins, playing in front of nearly 13,000 fans, reflected on the unique atmosphere.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect, but I guess all expectations went out the window,” Watkins said, as reported by Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was really nice to feel the crowd, and it was crazy.”

The Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) faced early adversity, falling behind by 11 points in the second quarter. However, they found their rhythm, taking a six-point lead at halftime and extending it to nine in the third quarter. Watkins capped off her performance by scoring seven points in a decisive 12-0 fourth-quarter run that sealed the victory.

Indiana (12-6, 4-3) was led by Sydney Parrish’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Chloe Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon adding 13 and 10 points, respectively. Despite their defensive effort and passionate home crowd, the Hoosiers struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 8-of-29 on 3-point attempts.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised the electric environment at Assembly Hall.

“What an incredible atmosphere,” Gottlieb said. “It was everything I heard it would be… All the fans here delivered, it was a great basketball game.”

Rayah Marshall contributed a double-double for USC with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while the Trojans outscored Indiana 28-16 in the paint. The team also managed to adjust to Indiana’s intense defensive pressure, a challenge not often seen in their Pac-12 matchups.

USC’s next game is a Wednesday matchup at Purdue, per the Associated Press, as their Midwest road trip continues, while Indiana heads to Oregon for a Friday game.