If there was any doubt before — and there wasn't, really — it is now clear that Juju Watkins is on track to become an all-time great USC women's basketball player. And that's saying a lot, as the program boasts alumnae like Cynthia Cooper, Cheryl Miller, Tina Thompson and Lisa Leslie.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks it's time we start talking about her similar to how we talked about then-Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark last season.

Expand Tweet

“We should be talking about her the way we talked about Caitlin Clark last year,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take on Monday. “JuJu's special… She is the package.”

Shannon Sharpe not only agreed with him, but he called Watkins as complete a player as women's college basketball has ever seen.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a women’s college basketball player as polished as Juju Watkins,” he said. “The way she can put the ball on the floor, get to the rim, euro-step, one leg, three-point shot, mid-range shot. And she can play outstanding defense.”

Watkins' numbers back that up. Over 12 games this season, she is averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to lead a USC team that is now 11-1 after winning at No. 2 UConn on Saturday. And she's only a sophomore.

Juju Watkins was the biggest star in the USC vs. UConn women's basketball showdown

Watkins and her USC team marched into the XL Center in Hartford and led the UConn Huskies almost from start to finish, withstanding a wild UConn comeback to win by two on Saturday. It was a revenge game for the Trojans as UConn sent them home in the Elite Eight last year.

More importantly to Watkins, it was an outstanding showcase of women's basketball on FOX.

“It was just great to see everybody that came out,” she said. “I don't think I've ever played in front of so many people.”

Watkins made the most of her time, out-dueling UConn's All-American, Paige Bueckers. Though the Huskies had far more success containing Watkins in the second half, she finished with 25 points on 9-16 shooting and 3-4 shooting from three.

She became the first player in the past 15 seasons to compile 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks against an AP Top 5 team on the road, according to Alexa Phillipou of ESPN.

“It's just a testament to when you give women a platform, we're going to perform,” Watkins added. “I think that tonight was an excellent game. … It was just beautiful to be a part of. And I couldn't imagine watching it.”