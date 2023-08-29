Following Spain winning the Women's World Cup, the biggest news out of the tournament has been related to scandal instead of Spain's victory. The Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales is in a world of controversy following what he claims to have been a consensual kiss with Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso and his refusal to resign after the backlash. There has been a global response calling for his resignation, one that US Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe is proud to stand up for, reports Just Women's Sports' Emma Hruby.

“He's [Luis Rubiales] trying to fight back and everyone's like, absolutely f—ing not. … So I think that speaks a lot to the progress we have made. I think it's almost so absurd that he's continuing down this track. Having men's players speak out about [it], obviously Xavi, the Barcelona head coach spoke about it. To have figures like that, I think just shows how backward his response was. … Hopefully it'll be dealt with quickly so they can get back to celebrating their World Cup.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Megan Rapinoe emphasizes that it is nice to see the global response from both men and women in opposition of Luis Rubiales, although she maintains her position that obviously there is still room to grow. Her biggest priority is trying to get Rubiales to accept responsibility as soon as possible so the Spanish women can celebrate their World Cup and leave this controversy in the past. Rapinoe is a World Cup winner herself, so she understands the glory of winning it all and wants the Spanish women to be able to celebrate peacefully.

Stay tuned into any further updates in regards to the calls for Luis Rubiales to resign. With all of the backlash, it is looking more likely that it will happen sooner rather than later.