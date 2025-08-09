Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler is excited about the pitching duel between Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. After Kershaw and Scherzer’s jersey swap went viral, to commemorate their rare 3,000-strikeout duel, Buehler responded to the picture on social media.

Buehler called Kershaw and Scherzer his two favorites, accompanied by dinosaur emojis on his X, formerly Twitter.

My two favorite 🦖🦕 https://t.co/0nhtJvuoPl — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) August 9, 2025

The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 5-1 in the highly anticipated pitchers’ duel. Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings while giving up one earned run and seven hits. He also finished with four strikeouts. Blue Jays' Max Scherzer pitched six innings and struck out five batters while giving up 2 runs.

At the same time, 123.3 miles south of Dodger Stadium, Buehler pitched a gem in the Red Sox’s 10-2 victory against the San Diego Padres. He gave up four hits, zero runs, and finished with four strikeouts. The win also inched Boston one game closer to the Blue Jays, who are leading the Red Sox by 3.0 games at the top of the AL East division.

Walker Buehler on pitching vs. Red Sox’s contenders

Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler addressed the narrative surrounding his pitching in the postseason. Buehler didn’t hold back on how some Red Sox fans are wondering how he’ll respond when the games matter more than a regular-season matchup.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed Buehler’s approach against the Padres and what’s expected of Walker when they travel down to Houston to take on the Astros, he said, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

“You’ve got to go,” Cora said. “He knows it. It’s not a lack of work. He was executed today. Now he needs to turn the page and be ready for Houston [on Wednesday].”

After pitching six scoreless innings against the Padres, Buehler is trying not to get ahead of himself. He does, however, feel very strongly about pitching so well against one of the National League’s better teams, and is looking forward to getting those reps in ahead of a potential postseason run.

“Let’s not sugarcoat it,” Buehler said. “The biggest thing that people talk about with me is pitching in the playoffs. And so when you face teams that are going to be in the playoffs, I think they’re in some way drastically more important for me.”

As a two-time World Series champion, Buehler finished 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three of four starts with the Dodgers in last year’s playoffs.