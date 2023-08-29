The aftermath of the Women's World Cup has taken a serious turn as Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), now faces the possibility of criminal prosecution for sexual assault, reported by goal.com. This comes after Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation following Spain's victory over England in the World Cup final.

Spanish prosecutors have initiated a preliminary investigation to determine whether the kiss by Rubiales can be classified as sexual assault. Hermoso, a Spanish attacker, has publicly stated that she did not provide consent for Rubiales to kiss her on the lips during the trophy presentation. She further alleged that both Rubiales and the RFEF applied pressure on her and her family to publicly excuse the president's behavior.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched the investigation on the grounds that the alleged sexual act was not consensual. A statement from the Prosecutor's Office indicated, “Prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault.” The statement also mentioned that Hermoso would be offered the opportunity to file a lawsuit.

In response to these developments, FIFA took swift action by suspending Rubiales from all football-related activities for a period of 90 days. Additionally, FIFA directed both Rubiales and the RFEF to refrain from contacting Hermoso, especially in light of her threat of legal action.

The situation has escalated further as the Spanish government has requested Spain's Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend Luis Rubiales from his position. After the Women's World Cup as the investigation continues and legal proceedings potentially unfold, the case has cast a shadow over Spanish football and raised questions about the accountability and behavior of those in leadership positions within the sport.