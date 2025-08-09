The New York Giants are getting an early glimpse of their future under center Saturday afternoon as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw his first preseason touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills. His 24-yard strike to wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey gave New York a 10-0 lead and showcased why the team traded up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account and posted the moment the Ole Miss product connected with Humphrey for six. The play quickly gained traction with over 111,000 views and more than 2,200 likes within minutes.

“Jaxson Dart’s first preseason touchdown pass.”

The Giants rookie entered Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills after Russell Wilson completed 6 of 7 passes for 28 yards, averaging 4 yards per attempt with no touchdowns or interceptions. Dart’s first snap went for a 9-yard completion to Zach Pascal, and later in the drive he connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a 29-yard touchdown. He has remained under center since, displaying the quick release, mobility, and composure that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen valued highly when they made the draft-day move to acquire him.

Dart arrived in New York after a standout 2024 season at Ole Miss, where he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while adding 495 rushing yards and three rushing scores. The No. 15 pick of the 2025 draft broke Eli Manning’s school record for most career passing yards in Oxford, adding to the connection fans have drawn between the two quarterbacks. The rookie also earned First Team All-SEC honors and led the conference in passing yards his senior season with the Rebels.

The team’s decision to trade the 34th and 99th picks, along with a future third-rounder, to the Houston Texans for the chance to draft Dart underscored their belief that he could become the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback. With the departure of Daniel Jones in the offseason, the starting role is open for competition.

Fan and media reaction to the preseason touchdown was immediate. Many on social media praised Dart’s accuracy and arm strength, while others speculated about how soon he might take over as the starting Giants quarterback. NFL Network and other outlets highlighted the throw in postgame coverage, fueling the buzz around his debut.

New York's preseason continues next week with a matchup against the New York Jets, giving Dart another opportunity to build on his early success. For a franchise looking to turn the page and build a contender, the rookie’s debut was an encouraging sign that their investment could pay off sooner rather than later.