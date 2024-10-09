History was made in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, as the Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, played their first-ever regular season game in the Beehive State since their relocation following years of bankruptcy and ownership issues.

The crowd at Delta Center erupted when forward Dylan Guenther netted the team's inaugural goal midway through the first period, marking a significant moment for Utah's newest sports franchise. He one-timed a pass from teammate Michael Kesserling past Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek for the historic tally:

Guenther will forever be a trivia question, having gone down as the very first goal scorer in Utah Hockey Club history. Later ater in the first period, the club's newly-minted captain Clayton Keller scored his first goal of the season, adding to the celebration inside Delta Center.

The Utah Hockey Club is the NHL's newest franchise

The decision to relocate the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City was indeed a difficult one for the NHL, as the league had fought for years to keep the franchise in the desert. Despite multiple ownership changes, financial struggles, and attempts to secure a stable arena solution, the Coyotes' situation became untenable.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Guenther was the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, and he would go on to showcase his goal-scoring prowess later that season by scoring 45 goals as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

Last season, he split time between the Coyotes and their American Hockey League affiliate Tuscon Roadrunners; he appeared in 45 games with Arizona, scoring 18 goals with 17 assists. He also tallied 10 goals with 18 assists in 29 games with the Roadrunners.

The relocation of the team during the offseason has brought a fresh start, and Guenther's goal will go down as a memorable milestone in the club's early history.