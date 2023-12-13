Utah's Crimson Collective shakes up collegiate sports with a massive $2 million NIL deal, offering luxury vehicle leases to both men's and women's athletes.

In a groundbreaking move, Utah's Crimson Collective has made history again in the NIL era, this time with a significant multiteam deal for women's sports. The deal, estimated to be worth around $2 million, offers all eligible athletes, including walk-ons, from the Utah women's and men's basketball and women's gymnastics teams at the University of Utah, leases for either a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, with the Night Edition package. Crimson Collective donors will cover the costs of these leases and insurance.

This move is particularly noteworthy in the context of ongoing discussions about gender equity in sports. Historically, the NIL era has seen a majority of funding directed towards male athletes. However, this deal represents a shift towards a more balanced approach. Krista Parry, a member of the Crimson Collective Steering Committee, emphasized the collective's dedication to providing equal opportunities for all sports and genders. This stance is significant, especially against the backdrop of recent Title IX concerns raised regarding the disparity in benefits between male and female athletes.

“We have always envisioned an equitable platform,” Parry said, as reported by Eric Prisbell of On3. “When we started putting these plans in place last spring with the launch of the Crimson Collective, it was always: How can we give back to all sports? All genders? That is really our mission.”

The initial phase of this endeavor began in October with the announcement of providing Ram 1500 Big Horn trucks to 85 scholarship football players, a move that garnered both attention and scrutiny. Title IX lawyers raised concerns over potential sex discrimination. However, Parry clarified that plans to extend similar benefits to women athletes were already in the works.

NIL deal creates an equitable platform

Approximately 35 athletes are eligible for this offer, though international athletes are excluded due to visa restrictions. Nicole Mouskondis, co-CEO of Nicholas and Co. and a board member of the Crimson Collective, said in a statement that the deal is more than just transportation.

“When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women’s teams. This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it’s about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field.”

The announcement was made in a surprise event at the Huntsman Center, with key figures like athletic director Mark Harlan, coaches, board members and fans present. .

Derek Mattsson, CEO of For The Win 360°, described the deal as “game-changing” for women's college sports, highlighting its uniqueness in providing substantial support to multiple teams.

“We were excited about the football deal because it’s the first time anyone has done something for an entire team. That was a big first step,” Matteson said. “I think this one’s bigger because, obviously, we’re going to benefit all the women’s players and the entire gymnastics team. We’re speculating, but it’s probably the biggest deal to date that has been done on behalf of women athletes.”

The impact of this deal extends beyond the immediate financial benefits. Utah's women's programs, particularly gymnastics and basketball, are among the best in the nation. The gymnastics team, the Red Rocks, consistently ranks in the top five nationally, with a string of impressive achievements, including multiple Pac-12 championships. The women's basketball team, led by stars like Alissa Pili, has also shown remarkable performances, with notable wins and a strong start to the current season.