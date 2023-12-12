Alissa Pili excels for Utah's women's basketball team, stepping up in the absence of injured teammate, averaging 34 points in recent games.

The Utah's women's basketball team has witnessed a remarkable surge in performance from Alissa Pili, stepping up in the absence of Gianna Kneepkens, who sustained a season-ending foot injury. Pili, the star forward, has taken the reins of the 11th-ranked Utes, showcasing exceptional scoring in recent games.

Following the injury to Kneepkens on Dec. 5, the team's second-leading scorer, Utah faced a significant challenge. Coach Lynne Roberts expressed the emotional and tactical impact of losing Kneepkens. “It was an emotional blow. It’s obviously a blow to our team and how we play.” However, the team rallied, with Roberts noting their increased effort in honor of their sidelined teammate.

“It was, you know, it was just challenging. I think the team has done a good job of coming together and playing a little bit harder for her,” she said, via Doug Feinberg of the Associaed Press.

Kneepkens, who underwent successful surgery last week, remains a motivating force for the team, keeping in close contact and expressing her eagerness to contribute.

In this context, Pili's rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. The senior forward from Anchorage, Alaska, has been a powerhouse on the court, averaging 34 points over two games last week. Her shooting accuracy has been phenomenal, with a 67.5% success rate from the field and 60% from behind the three-point line. Her standout performance included scoring 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina.

Pili's dominance on the court stems from her agility and strength, especially notable given her position as an “undersized post.” She attributes her success to her ability to leverage her physicality and her knack for catching the ball.

“I think a big part of my game is just being able to move the way I can at my size,” the 6-foot-2 Pili said. “You know, just being agile. And then also my strength using my body to my advantage. I think that’s kind of what makes me unique. And then, you know, like everybody said, I got sticky hands. So, you know, I catch everything.”

Her performances earned her the title of the AP national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 5.

As the Utes gear up for their next challenges against Southern Utah and Weber State on Dec. 16 and Dec 21 respectively, and look forward to their Pac-12 opener against No. 8 Colorado on Dec. 30, Pili's leadership and skill will be pivotal in navigating the team through this transitional phase.