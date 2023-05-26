Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby made a courageous decision during his team’s recent match against Mallorca, refusing to stand behind the pre-match anti-racism banner, reported by goal.com. The incident highlights Diakhaby’s personal stance against racism and his frustration with the lack of action taken by La Liga in response to discriminatory behavior.

Prior to kick-off at the Iberostar Stadium, players from both Valencia and Mallorca lined up behind a banner bearing the powerful message, “Racists get out of football.” However, Diakhaby chose not to participate in the choreographed display of defiance. Instead, he positioned himself a few feet behind his teammates and opponents, standing alone in protest.

Diakhaby’s decision stems from his own experience of racial abuse during a match against Cadiz in 2021. Shockingly, no punishments were handed out to the perpetrators, leading to increased criticism of La Liga for its apparent reluctance to take decisive action against those involved in discriminatory acts.

The issue of racism in Spanish football has once again come to the forefront this season, with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior being regularly subjected to racist taunts from the stands. Vinicius has defiantly stood up against his tormentors, shining a light on the urgent need for the Spanish top-flight to address the issue effectively.

Valencia supporters faced scrutiny during Vinicius’ recent visit to the Mestalla, as the Brazilian forced a delay in the game to draw attention to the racist abuse he was enduring. Diakhaby stands in solidarity with Vinicius and other victims of racism, making a statement by refusing to partake in the pre-match anti-racism message.

The actions of Diakhaby highlight the ongoing struggle against racism in football and the need for stronger measures to combat such behavior. It remains to be seen how La Liga and the relevant authorities will respond to these incidents and address the issue of racism within Spanish football.