As WNBA free agency opens up, Kelsey Plum is one of the top free agents on the market. However, the Golden State Valkyries could make a big splash and try to trade for the all-star guard. For Golden State, this is the inaugural season for the franchise. They completed their expansion draft but could look to land a big name.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton explained what he believes could happen with Plum and the Valkyries. “The Valkyries trade a package including the No. 5 pick to land Plum as the face of the franchise — reuniting her with former Aces assistant coach Nakase, now Golden State's head coach,” Pelton said.

Following the Las Vegas Aces loss to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, the franchise could run it back. However, they lost a critical part of their coaching staff. The Valkyries hired Natalie Nakase, who was Becky Hammon's assistant with Las Vegas. A possible trade could reunite Nakase and Plum, as they look to start a new era of basketball in The Bay Area.

Would the Valkyries trade for Kelsey Plum?

A big splash in the WNBA has been all too common recently. Big names have been in the trade discussions for years and Plum is no different. Following the Aces' loss, it could be a possible dismantling of the roster. MVP A'ja Wilson was dominant, and Plum and Jackie Young have been impressive as usual.

Still, Plum could look to be a No. 1 option on a new team. She's never had that opportunity and played second-fiddle to Wilson's dominance. Plus, the current Aces guard could reunite with a familiar face in Nakase. Being the top player on a new team that will gain much attraction will boost her off-the-court aspirations as well.

A basketball culture like San Francisco is huge for Plum. Regardless of any aspirations, the Aces won't back down without a fight. They know how important Plum is to their franchise. As one of their three former No. 1 overall picks, she's been the epitome of consistency.

Being a multiple-time all-star, Olympian and WNBA champion is impressive, to say the least. That being said, it might make Golden State target her even more. Plus, that connection with Nakase could give her a taste of the Aces again. And it can allow her to be the clear top option on a new team.

Regardless, more details will likely unravel from this when free agency opens later this month.