The 2025 Missouri football team has a lot of talent on the roster, and they went out and grabbed one of the more interesting quarterback pickups of the offseason in Beau Pribula. That pickup was massive and created a big quarterback competition. He was in a quarterback competition with former four-star recruit Sam Horn, and a decision has yet to be made on who will start.

On Wednesday, ESPN senior writer Chris Low reported that Eliah Drinkwitz told the team that the Tigers will play both quarterbacks in their season opener against Central Arkansas. This decision is surprising because Beau Pribula's pickup was big news when he exited the transfer portal.

Low posted on X: “Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has told the team he plans to play both Beau Pribula and Sam Horn at QB in the opener against Central Arkansas, sources tell ESPN, and Drinkwitz wants the competition to continue from there so that he can evaluate both in game action.”

Drinkwitz also released a statement about their plans: “I informed the team this afternoon that both quarterbacks will play in the first game. I want to see them in a game-day situation to make a final determination.”

Beau Pribula has appeared in 24 games throughout his career. He has passed for 424 yards and nine touchdowns to only one interception, with a 66.1% completion percentage whenever he saw the field during his time with the Nittany Lions.

In comparison, Sam Horn, who missed last season with an injury, played in four career games between 2022 and 2023. He completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 54 yards with one touchdown. He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said that the decision to name a starter had weighed on him, and he was struggling with what would work.

“It’s something that's kept me up every night and wakes me up in the morning,” Drinkwitz said. “I think those guys have played well — both of them. Well. The two-minute, four-minute (drills from Tuesday’s practice) just sealed it in my mind, like, ‘my gosh, these guys both can play at a high level and win.’ So, what does that mean moving forward? I don't know yet.”

The Tigers have a lot of talent surrounding the quarterback position, especially out of the transfer portal. While Beau Pribula is the favorite to win the starting job, this strategy will be interesting to watch.