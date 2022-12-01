Published December 1, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who’s been coaching the team since 2019, was ejected from a road game against VCU on Wednesday night, which Vanderbilt lost. Stackhouse was angry at the officials once they handed one of his players, center Liam Robbins, a technical foul in the second half after he celebrated a dunk by tapping his head.

Stackhouse verbally went at the refs during a timeout shortly after and was handed two technicals in rapid succession. He even had to be held back by the Vanderbilt coaching staff as he was trying to approach the referees.

Jerry Stackhouse let the officials know he wasn't happy 😳pic.twitter.com/IjZxrkTPJH — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 1, 2022

Jerry Stackhouse, 48, is in his fourth year as head coach of Vanderbilt after landing the job before the 2019-20 campaign. Under Stackhouse, the Commodores have a 42-58 record, which equates to a 42% winning percentage. Stackhouse’s best season with Vanderbilt came during 2021-22 when the Commodores finished the year 19-17, the only team to finish with an above .500 record since he took over the coaching reins.

Before coaching Vanderbilt, Stackhouse enjoyed a long and successful career in the NBA. His time in the league spanned 18 seasons with eight teams, and he finished with career averages of 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 40.9% shooting from the field and 30.9% from behind the three-point arc. Stackhouse was even selected to two All-Star teams during his career, both coming when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons. During the 2000-01 season, the best of his NBA stint, Stackhouse put up 29.8 points per game, the second-highest scoring average in the league that year behind Allen Iverson.