The Vanderbilt football team is not letting their massive upset win over Alabama be over just yet. Two days after the victory, the team created a site full of items from the game that fans can place bids on to remember the moment forever.

Of the items for sale, the team is auctioning off pieces of the infamous goalposts, end zone pylons, personalized game helmets and personalized game balls, college football insider Brent McMurphy reported. The cheapest item started at $500 while some were upwards of $4,000.

Continuing the college football tradition, Vanderbilt students and fans in the stadium rushed the field as soon as time expired and celebrated with the players. Several students participated in another tradition of ripping down one of the goalposts of FirstBank Stadium and carrying the metal bars out into the city of Nashville.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed the goalpost being brought all the way to Cumberland River, where it was dropped off the overarching bridge and into the water. The fire department retrieved it from the water and returned it to Vanderbilt where the school decided to cut it up and auction off some of the pieces.

Vanderbilt's historic win over Alabama

For the first time in program history, Vanderbilt football claimed a win over the No. 1 ranked team when they knocked off top-ranked Alabama at home on Oct. 5. The high-scoring affair ended with a final score of 40-35 in favor of the Commodores.

While the win in itself was surprising, it was perhaps even more shocking that Vanderbilt was in control of the game from nearly start to finish. The Commodores led at the end of every quarter, including holding a commanding 23-14 lead at halftime.

Dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia led the charge, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns while adding 56 yards on the ground on 20 carries. Running back Sedrick Alexander added two scores on the ground while sophomore linebacker Randon Fontenette impacted the game on defense with a 29-yard interception returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

The win was the third of the year for Vanderbilt — whom most projected to finish last in the SEC — and improved them to 3-2 and 1-1 in conference play. Alabama suffered their first loss of the season and dropped to 4-1 the week after picking up a big win over Georgia.