The New England Patriots are currently taking part in training camp as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. New England will look to get itself back in the playoff mix for the first time since the 2021 season under the direction of new head coach Mike Vrabel, who was brought in to replace Jerod Mayo after just one season.

On Wednesday, the Patriots had a special guest at their practice: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, who is currently rehabbing the Achilles injury he suffered in the Celtics' playoff loss to the New York Knicks, was seen walking without a boot, as reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Tatum has been outwardly supportive of the Patriots in the past, and the gesture has also extended the other way, as New England quarterback Drake Maye has been seen at several Celtics games over the last couple of years.

Seeing Tatum at practice on Wednesday appearing to look like he's on a good trajectory in his injury recovery process was certainly a good sight for New England sports fans.

Can the Patriots compete?

Last year, Drake Maye took over midway through the season for the Patriots and produced mixed results. There were times when the former North Carolina Tarheel flashed the potential that allowed him to be selected number three overall in the 2024 NFL Draft; however, Maye didn't have a ton of time to make things happen behind a rough Patriots offensive line, which limited how much he is able to truly showcase in his rookie season.

The Patriots are hoping that year two for Maye will bring along more consistent results, and Mike Vrabel may be just the coach to make it happen. Vrabel has shown his ability to allow teams to perform above their theoretical ceiling, as displayed during his time with the Tennessee Titans, and the Patriots have made some savvy additions this offseason, including adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In any case, the Patriots are slated to kick off their 2025 regular season on September 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.