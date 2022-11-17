Published November 17, 2022

After the latest VCT Champions 2022 concluded in Turkey, Riot Games announced their franchised league for Valorant. For this franchised league, Riot Games partnered with 30 teams all throughout the globe to build the best teams they possibly could to compete at the highest tournament level for Valorant. Because not every team could get partnered, this caused a massive roster shuffle as partnered teams scrambled to get talented players on their roster. From all these shuffling around, new monstrous teams were formed. At this time, most teams are already complete with their rosters. With an upcoming tournament in Brazil to kick off the series, it is time to see which VCT 2023 teams to look out for in each region.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is undoubtedly very strong based on previous tournament performances. However, with franchising and the upcoming tournament, many turn their eyes to the region to see if they could continue to hold this strength. From the teams in the region, many eyes are on Paper Rex and Talon. Paper Rex has not made any significant changes to their roster, instead only opting to add a sixth man in CigaretteS. This team performed very well in recent tournaments and are known for their highly aggressive play style. Meanwhile, Talon has imported the previous roster of Xerxia. In addition, Talon has put Patiphan back with his team. With these additions, these teams are bound to be much more explosive than before.

EMEA

As a region, EMEA has always been a top contender in the VCT Series with very strong talent among the teams. However, with franchising, these talents have coalesced to form rosters made to win. Presently, from the announced rosters, Na’Vi and Team Liquid seem to have the most firepower in their roster. Na’vi imported 4 players from FPX and added a massive talent in the person of cNed. Meanwhile, Team Liquid imported from different top tier teams and made a scary looking roster. The way these teams concentrated talent into their rosters makes them VCT 2023 teams to look out for.

Americas

Many consider the Americas regions to be the best in the game. This assumption isn’t without reason since looking at previous tournaments, this region was seen as very dominant from the start. In addition, there is also a lot of individual talent among the players. As a result, putting together these talents forms a monster of a roster. Two teams come to mind when looking at the teams that were formed. Particularly, Cloud 9 and NRG. Cloud 9’s roster packs so much individual talent that they look nigh unstoppable. Aside from that, they look to have good synergy with each considering that they have played with each other in the past. NRG’s roster, on the other hand, is filled with world champions. Having imported players from the champion team has significantly leveled up their game. With how much firepower these teams have, it will surely be a treat to watch them on stage.