The Minnesota Vikings will have their first-string running back available for Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Alexander Mattison is set to play after quickly recovering from a concussion he sustained in Week 10, via Ian Rapoport.

Mattison left the Vikings' game against the New Orleans Saints with a head injury in the third quarter and never returned. He was a limited participant for most of the week but did practice in full on Friday, paving the way for him to take the field on Sunday evening.

Prior to exiting, the 25-year-old had eight carries for 27 yards. Minnesota made him the top back after deciding to part ways with Dalvin Cook, but Mattison hasn't been all that great. He's only rushing for 3.6 yards per carry and 461 yards in total to go along with three touchdowns. However, Mattison also has 24 receptions, proving to be a versatile weapon for this Minny offense.

Alexander Mattison has yet to reach the 100-yard rushing mark in a game this season. Week 11 may be the perfect opportunity to break out with a big performance, though. The Broncos allow the most rushing yards per game in the entire NFL at 158.3. Mattison could cook.

The Vikings head into this matchup at 6-4, which is good for second in the NFC North. Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback once again after an impressive start to his career in Minnesota. The team has won five in a row, all without star WR Justin Jefferson. He's yet to be activated off the IR.