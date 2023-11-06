Joshua Dobbs didn't even know the names of some of the Minnesota Vikings receivers he was throwing to against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings finally got above .500 on the 2023 season with a narrow road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Although the Falcons held the lead for most of the contest, Minnesota was able to take a lead late with a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whom the Vikings acquired from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week.

Dobbs was not expected to play quite yet for the Vikings, who traded for him after a season-ending Achilles injury sustained by starting quarterback Kirk Cousins last week. However, a concussion to starter Jaren Hall gave Dobbs the opportunity to enter the game despite not being very well-acquainted with the Minnesota playbook.

Apparently, Dobbs' unfamiliarity with the Vikings' system was even more severe than initially thought. Right before Dobbs first entered the game, the Vikings' offense huddled on the sidelines and discussed the team's primary five candidates, marking the first time the quarterback had done so with the offense, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

In fact, Dobbs hadn't taken a single rep with the Vikings' offense in practice this week, hadn't thrown passes to anyone, and didn't even know many of his new teammates' names, per Seifert. Thankfully for Minnesota fans, none of that manifested on the field Sunday afternoon, as Joshua Dobbs diced up the Falcons' defense to the tune of 158 yards and two touchdowns, including the late-game score that gave Minnesota the lead for good.

The Vikings will next take the field against the New Orleans Saints on November 12.