Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson will remain on IR and not play vs Broncos in Week 11 after being limited at practice

Minnesota Vikings fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see star wide receiver Justin Jefferson return to action. Despite logging limited practices in the last week-plus, he will remain on the Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The unfortunate news means that quarterback Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings will again be forced to get creative on offense in Sunday night's game versus the Denver Broncos. And as Schefter noted, it might be wise for the team to also hold out Jefferson for next Monday's AFC North clash with the Chicago Bears to give him extra rest through the Week 13 bye.

Somehow, Minnesota is a perfect 5-0 during the 24-year-old's absence (2-0 without QB Kirk Cousins), with TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison shouldering much of the burden in the pass-catching game. It also helps that Dobbs, who joined the team on Oct. 31, is on the best run of his career.

Still, you don't just replace an All-Pro talent who has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL since his rookie campaign. The Vikings will need a healthy Justin Jefferson if they are going to hang onto the final NFC Wild Card spot, or possibly improve upon it. He has 571 receiving yards on 36 receptions to go with three touchdowns through five games played in 2023.

The Broncos are in the midst of their own unforeseen winning streak and have been solid defensively for the last month. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell will need his squad to maintain the same level of determination it has since Week 6 if a 7-4 record is to be secured in Empower Field.