The Minnesota Vikings offense has had a pretty solid start to their 2022 season. However, it looked like they might be in a bit of trouble when Dalvin Cook picked up a shoulder injury in their recent win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. With the Vikings preparing to head to London for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, it looks like they got some good news on Cook’s status at the perfect time.

Dalvin Cook injury update

Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter against Detroit, and was forced out of the game early. That didn’t seem like a great sign, but head coach Kevin O’Connell labeled Cook as day to day, giving him a shot to suit up against the Saints. While Cook didn’t practice yesterday afternoon, it looks like he was present at practice today, which is a great sign for a Vikings team that is heading to London later today.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was in uniform and at practice today. Did not see Edge Za’Darius Smith (knee). — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 29, 2022

Cook was in the middle of putting together his best performance of the season before he suffered his shoulder injury, so losing him for any period of time would have been a big loss for the Vikings offense. Luckily, it looks like Cook’s status for their Week 4 contest is trending in the right direction.

If Cook can’t play, Minnesota has a reliable backup behind him in Alexander Mattison, although they would obviously rather have Cook healthy and on the field. While Cook isn’t out of the woods just yet, the latest update is a good sign that he may not have to miss the Vikings upcoming game, which will benefit their offense greatly.