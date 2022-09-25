Vikings’ plan for Dalvin Cook after injuring shoulder in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings had a spectacular comeback win in Week 3 over the Detroit Lions, but they did lose running back Dalvin Cook to an injury. Cook left the game in the second half with a shoulder injury and did not return. After the game, the Vikings revealed that Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder (again) but expect him to be ready to play in Week 4, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s shoulder dislocated again today, as it has in the past, and he'll be OK, per sources. Cook has an unrepaired labral tear and wasn't wearing a harness. As @ProFootballTalk said, the hope is Cook will harness up and play next Sunday vs. the #Saints. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Cook has a history of shoulder injuries, and he’s also dealing with an unrepaired labral tear, per Pelissero. Despite that, the team expects him to wear a harness next week, something he was not doing in Week 3, and suit up for the game against the New Orleans Saints in London.

While a dislocated shoulder is somewhat of a concerning injury, it’s nothing Cook hasn’t experienced before. The team is optimistic that he’ll battle through any pain and take the field in Week 4, but if not, Alexander Mattison will get the chance to prove he’s worth the starting RB-caliber contract he’s seeking this offseason.

In Sunday’s win over the Lions, Cook rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries, scoring a touchdown. He was not a factor in the passing game.

It’s certainly a good sign for the Vikings that Cook doesn’t figure to miss any games, though the fact that he’s re-injured the shoulder that’s caused him grief in the past is a bit worrisome. Cook’s fantasy football owners will also be relieved to hear that the star running back (and consensus first-round fantasy pick) will likely not miss any time ahead of Week 4.