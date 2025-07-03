The 2025 NFL season will be a make-or-break year for the Los Angeles Rams. LA made a playoff run in 2024 and is looking to repeat in 2025. One legendary NFL player is a big believer in the Rams ahead of training camp.

Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, who started his career with the Rams, made some bold claims in a recent article. He believes the Rams will be a great football team in 2025.

“They have a great quarterback. They’ve got some really, really outstanding receivers. The running game is going to be solid,” Bettis said per DJ Siddiqi of RG.com. “They’re maybe a cornerback away, an impact secondary guy away from being really, really special. When you’ve got a really good coach and a good quarterback, you’re going to be in the conversation. So yes, the Rams will be a really good football team this year.”

Bettis added that he believes the Rams should be the favorite to win the NFC West again over the 49ers. He said that both teams will be good this season, but gives the Rams the advantage.

“In their division, they are the favorites,” says Bettis of the Rams. “I think the Niners are going to be good, but not great. The Rams definitely have an advantage on that side. I think the team they’re going to have to beat is going to be the Eagles. They’re going to be right back at it again. They’re built to beat the Eagles, and if they can slow down the running game, they’ve got a chance.”

Bettis also declared that LA has a “chance” to beat Philadelphia if they can slow down Saquon Barkley and the running game.

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse also receiving hype before 2025 season

Bettis is not the only one outside of LA who is a big believer in the Rams.

Former NFL tackle Terron Armstead, who retired earlier this offseason, heaped praise on Rams edge rusher Jared Verse in a recent interview.

Armstead is glad that he doesn't have to block Verse anymore.

“No. 1, he was a rookie from the Rams. That young boy Jared Verse? I'm cool. I'm good. I never gotta see that man again,” Armstead said. “I'm OK with never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush different. Dawg, it's different. You know that it's coming. You brace yourself. He's different. Jared Verse is different. He will be a Defensive Player of the Year one of these days. Mark my words.”

Verse had 66 total tackles and four-and-a-half sacks during his rookie season.

The Rams would love if Verse could have a breakout campaign in 2025.