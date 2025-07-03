Chicago Bulls' legend Michael Jordan had a way of making everything look cooler, from his effortless heroics on the court down to the sneakers he was rocking while doing so. The Air Jordan 11 stands out as one of his most iconic sneaker silhouettes thanks to their timeless design and Nike continues to push new colorways 30 years after their original release. Come this holiday season, we'll see another Women's exclusive in the form of the “Grand Finale” Jordan 11.

2025 is the 30-year anniversary of the Air Jordan 11 and it's often regarded as Michael Jordan's most popular and well-received sneaker of all time. With colorways like the “Concord,” “Bred,” and “Space Jam,” sneakerheads have a special place in their heart for the revolutionary design.

However, in true Jordan Brand fashion, they have to continue reimagining the shoe for today's culture and offer new colorways to the public in hopes of keeping the silhouette relevant. This upcoming release will be marked as a women's exclusive, arriving in November in a clean “Grand Finale” colorway.

WMNS Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale”

While it hasn't been indicated as to what the “Grand Finale” name is referencing, this colorway arrives in a pristine Sail/Pearl Grey-White-Metallic Silver ensemble. The upper half of the shoe will be done in smooth white leather to match the tongue, heel panel, and midsole. We see the shoes based in a cloudy translucent outsole while the Pearl Grey color pops through on the iconic patented leather mudguard. The shoes also feature a metallic silver imprinted Jordan Jumpman on the heel, a great touch tying the entire look together.

The Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” is set to release on November 11, 2025 for a retail tag of $230. As previously mentioned, the shoes will release as a women's exclusive, so be sure to adjust for the change in sizing. The drop will happen on Nike SNKRS app as well as select Jordan Brand retailers in ample quantities.