One week after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers and failing a physical with the Indianapolis Colts, Ambry Thomas has found his new team. The former third-round pick, who has spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve, signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

Thomas was released by the 49ers from injured reserve on Dec. 17 and claimed off waivers by the Colts just days later. However, due to his forearm injury, he failed Indianapolis' physical test, causing them to reject his signing. Thomas' signing with the Vikings finally puts the entire fiasco in the past.

Despite seemingly passing the Vikings' physical, it remains to be seen how Thomas' injury will affect him moving forward. The fourth-year cornerback has not taken the field since Super Bowl LVIII.

In the four years since he was drafted out of Michigan, Thomas has failed to establish himself in the league. After impressing in 2023 with 43 tackles and seven pass breakups in just 481 defensive snaps, his frustrating injury issues caused the 49ers to cut ties with less than a month remaining in 2024.

Thomas was also expected to be a contributor on special teams due to his role as a kick returner in college. However, constant injury concerns have prevented him from doing so thus far. He has returned just four kickoffs in his career, all as a rookie in 2021, and zero punts.

Ambry Thomas looks to contribute to Vikings' pursuit of No. 1 seed

With just two games left in the regular season, Thomas has an outside shot at contributing to the Vikings' upcoming playoff run. Minnesota remains deadlocked with the Detroit Lions at 13-2, as both teams continue to fight for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Thomas joins veterans Daniel Jones, Bobby McCain and Calvin Munson as notable names on the Vikings practice squad. Jones remains the most high-profile member of the group following his publicized release from the New York Giants.

Should he be elevated to the active roster, Thomas will join a veteran-heavy positional group led by Stephon Gilmore, Camryn Bynum, Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau. However, they also have NaJee Thompson and Mekhi Blackmon on injured reserve, potentially making room for Thomas as a depth option.