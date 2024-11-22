The New York Giants are going through a major adjustment, inserting Tommy DeVito at quarterback. And Daniel Jones broke his silence recently about benching. But Jones no longer has to worry about being benched as the Giants released the veteran quarterback after turning to DeVito, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted a statement by Giants president John Mara, “Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of the situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out, (and) we hold Daniel in high regard (with) a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones lost job, future with team

After the Giants moved on from Jones, they wanted to keep him off the field. The injury risk weighed on the decision. It could have triggered a $23 million guarantee on his contract for next season. One of the problems Jones will face in finding a new team is the guarantee travels with him if he's claimed off waivers. So it's more likely he washes through waivers and becomes a free agent next week.

Jones left the team after a classy move Thursday. Jones said he enjoyed his time in New York, according to nfl.com.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true, and I'm extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here,” Jones said. “The Giants are truly a first-class organization, and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and who help carry on that tradition. I've met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years. There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those.”

Jones threw for 14,582 yards with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his Giants career. The team selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.