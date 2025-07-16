Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Jordan Addison was charged with a DUI back in July 2024. Since then, Addison has pleaded not guilty, but the trial is still ongoing. On Wednesday, a new update sparked an unexpected twist for Addison.

Reports indicate that Jordan Addison's trial, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back to Thursday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. It's not entirely clear why the trial was changed, but that could be revealed on Thursday when the hearing takes place.

“Online records show that Jordan Addison now has a hearing scheduled for Thursday.”

The word is that the court is calling Thursday's hearing a “pretrial,” per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio shares some possibilities of what that could mean for the 23-year-old wide receiver.

“That label is too broad to permit a reliable inference as to what it means. Some think there will be a plea deal that is formalized at the hearing. That's possible, but ‘pretrial hearing' doesn't convey that clearly. It could be (and this is just an example) that there's some unresolved issue of evidence that the judge decided to address at a standalone hearing before the trial begins.”

Article Continues Below

Ideally, the ruling of Jordan Addison's DUI trial gets a finalized ruling by Thursday. The former first-round pick is scheduled to arrive at the Vikings' training camp that begins on July 22 for veteran players.

Addison and the organization are both waiting to hear the outcome of the hearing, as any ruling that “suggests responsibility” will force Jordan Addison to serve a minimum three-game suspension, according to Florio.

“And the lingering employment problem for Addison continues to be this — any outcome that suggests responsibility will trigger a baseline suspension of three games without pay.”

Jordan Addison, who will enter his third year in the NFL, has proven to be a reliable No. 2 option in Minnesota's passing game behind Justin Jefferson. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 63 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns through 15 games played.