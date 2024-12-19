The Indianapolis Colts postseason hopes took a major hit in Week 15 when they suffered a 31-13 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos, and while they aren't officially eliminated from playoff contention, things aren't looking good for them currently. The team is still fighting and attempting to upgrade their roster, but one of their recent moves went up in flames before it could even get started.

The San Francisco 49ers, whose playoff hopes are also miniscule, released veteran cornerback Ambry Thomas, with the Colts claiming him on waivers. Unfortunately, Thomas' time with the team is already over, as he failed his physical on Thursday despite getting cleared to return to the field by the Niners over a month ago.

“The Colts failed former 49ers CB Ambry Thomas on his physical today, one day after claiming him on waivers, saying his previous forearm injury isn’t completely healed. The 49ers cleared him over a month ago. ‘Ambry feels good and is ready to play,' said Thomas’ agent Drew Rosenhaus. ‘My prediction is he will pass his next physical,'” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Colts still seeking cornerback help after Ambry Thomas fails physical

Thomas was a third-round pick of the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he never ended up panning out for them, leading to his release. The Colts were looking to take a flier on Thomas to see if they tap into his potential, but they did not feel comfortable with his forearm injury, which led to the failed physical.

Whatever the reason may be, Thomas and his agent seem to believe he's good to go, but the Colts think otherwise. Now, they will continue surveying the market for help at cornerback, while Thomas will keep looking for his next landing spot after his quick stop with Indianapolis did not go according to plan.