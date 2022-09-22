Harrison Smith injury update will leave Amon-Ra St. Brown salivating

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But the Vikings may be without their star safety Harrison Smith for the matchup.

Smith suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Viking’s Monday night loss against the Philadelphia Eagles and is yet to practice this week. And with his timeline to be ready to play getting shorter by the day, it could be a bad sign for the Viking’s secondary.

Some #Vikings notes from practice: — Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) was not practicing but was present, going through some exercises on side field

— Harrison Smith (concussion) was not practicing nor evident out on the field — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 22, 2022

Regardless of if Harrison Smith is available or not, the Viking’s defense will be up for a challenge. They will be going against one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers at the moment in Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In a Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders, St. Brown put on career performance. He recorded nine receptions, going for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice, recording 68 yards on the ground.

Through the first two games of the season, St. Brown has recorded 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions. He is currently averaging 10.8 yards per reception.

The Lion’s defense will also have their hands full going up against Justin Jefferson.

In Week 1, Jefferson made his case as the league’s best wide receiver, going for nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In Week 2, the Viking’s offense struggled, and Jefferson finished with six receptions for 48 receiving yards.

St. Brown and Jefferson could both put on big performances on Sunday. And with it seeming that Smith may not be ready to go, St. Brown could come out with the bigger day.