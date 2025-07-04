The Seattle Mariners took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, earning a huge 6-0 win. Star catcher Cal Raleigh stole the show yet again after recording his 35th home run of the season. His amazing feat made MLB history, as he is now in rare company alongside the likes of Babe Ruth and Ken Griffey Jr.

Raleigh's 35th home run came in Seattle's 88th contest of the season. The 28-year-old catcher became just the 14th player in league history to record 35 home runs in 90 games or fewer, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Ruth accomplished the same feat three separate times in his career, while Griffey did it twice.

“Cal Raleigh homers again with his 35th HR and makes more history. He is one of 14 players in which a player hit 35 or more HRs in his team's first 90 games. Babe Ruth hit at least 35 HR three times (1921, 1928, 1930). Ken Griffey Jr did it twice (1994, 1998).”

The Mariners' star is on an absolute tear this year. He leads the league in home runs and has been the driving force for Seattle's offense. Additionally, Raleigh is maintaining his defensive skills behind the plate, as he's one of the most consistent catchers in the league. He ended Friday's contest with two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Cal Raleigh was recently named the starting catcher for the American League in the upcoming All-Star Game. This will be his first All-Star Game appearance in his career. He's also going to remain busy throughout the All-Star Week, as the former Golden Glove Winner is going to partake in this year's Home Run Derby.

All-Star Week officially kicks off on July 15. The Mariners have eight games remaining on the schedule before the break. That gives Cal Raleigh plenty of time to continue his hot season before taking some time off with teammates and players around the league.