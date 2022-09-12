Justin Jefferson gets ultimate praise from Aaron Rodgers after unreal performance vs. Packers

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings completely showed Aaron Rodgers what he’s missing over at Green Bay. Jefferson put together an astonishing performance in the Vikings’ Week 1 23-7 home win over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, as he erupted downfield to lead the way for Minnesota.

So good was Justin Jefferson in the game that Aaron Rodgers even gave him the best praise he could hear from anyone.

Via SportsCenter:

Justin Jefferson went off for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, doing it on nine catches and 11 targets. Before the season kicked off, Jefferson did not hide his excitement over the arrival of head coach Kevin O’Connell to Minnesota, believing that the former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator will be able to unlock his — and the Vikings’ — full potential on offense. So far, the excitement was justified, with the Vikings gaining 395 total yards to just 338 by Green Bay in Week 1.

Rodgers, on the other hand, struggled to connect with his receivers. It was an uncharacteristic showing for the reigning NFL MVP, as he racked up only 195 receiving yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-34 completions. Running back AJ Dillon led the Packers in receiving yards, receptions, and targets, thus underscoring the underwhelming state of Green Bay’s receiving corps.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will not look forward to a Week 2 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Like the Vikings, the Eagles also came away with a win in Week 1. It’s going to be fun to watch a duel between Jefferson and Eagles wideout AJ Brown.