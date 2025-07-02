Thousands of fans packed Globe Life Field on Tuesday, many donning white Jacob deGrom jerseys handed out as part of a promotional night. The timing couldn’t have been more fitting. The Texas Rangers ace took the mound and delivered yet another quality start, powering Texas to a 10-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

This win was much-needed for the Rangers, snapping a frustrating four-game stretch of extra-inning contests in which they lost three. It also marked the 14th consecutive outing where deGrom has gone at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs—the longest such MLB pitching streak this season and in franchise history.

Despite a two-run homer surrendered to Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning, deGrom was locked in, finishing with six strikeouts over six innings. It was the first home run he'd given up since May 26th. The veteran right-hander now holds a 2.13 ERA on the season and has struck out 38 batters in his last 38 innings.

He continues to anchor the Rangers’ rotation with elite-level command and consistency, showing no signs of slowing down as the summer heats up.

The MLB took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to highlight deGrom’s dominance and the Rangers’ win.

“Jacob deGrom pitches 6 strong innings as the @Rangers put up 10 runs.”

The Orioles loss came just days after facing deGrom at Camden Yards, where he blanked them over seven innings. Tuesday's game was another example of the right hander's ability to stop skids, extend streaks, and dominate in nearly every situation. The Rangers fed off his command early, scoring in bunches to back their ace.

This was vintage, peak deGrom— the relentlessly consistent one. It was his sixth consecutive quality start, tying his longest such run since 2022.

With the club inching closer to .500 and hoping to remain in the AL playoff hunt, deGrom continues to be the driving force on the mound. If this stretch holds, he may very well surpass Felix Hernandez's 17-game streak from 2014—the longest MLB pitching streak of the century.

The Rangers are currently fourth in the AL West, sitting at 42-44. They trail the division-leading Houston Astros by 9.5 games, are seven games behind the second-place Seattle Mariners (44-41), and just one game behind the third-place Los Angeles Angels (42-42).