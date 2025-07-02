Despite not playing due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark surely made her presence felt in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup finals between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, particularly during their locker room celebration.

The Fever beat the Lynx in convincing fashion, 74-59, at Target Center to win their first crown in the in-season tournament.

As they whooped it up in the locker room, Clark had her teammates drink from the golden trophy, as shown in the video posted by the WNBA on X.

That’s how you make good use of the Commissioner’s Cup trophy 😂@coinbase 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rwd7IjK38n — WNBA (@WNBA) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Talk about soaking in the victory.

The 23-year-old Fever star sat out her third straight game, as the squad wants to make sure that she’s fully recuperated before allowing her to return on the hardwood.

Indiana has a 2-1 record amid Clark’s latest setback. She missed five games earlier in the season due to a quad injury, with the Fever going 2-3 in that stretch.

She remains day-to-day with her groin injury.

It has been a challenging sophomore year for Clark, who did not miss a single game in her rookie year, during which she led the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016 and was a finalist for the MVP award.

For what it’s worth, clearly, she’s still in high spirits, as evidenced by her fun-filled shenanigans following their Commissioner’s Cup conquest. But make no mistake, once the excitement of the celebration fizzles out, Clark will be back on the grind and work on her recovery, especially with the Fever still in the middle of the pack with an 8-8 win-loss record. Knowing her competitive nature, it's safe to assume that she's dying to return to action.

The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in nine games this season.

The Fever, who are 6-4 in their last 10 outings, will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.