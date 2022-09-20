Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got on him and Kirk Cousins in the second half. Had they completed those passes, it would have resulted to touchdowns in both occasions. Considering that the Eagles also failed to score in the second half, those missed chances proved to be the deciding factor of the game.

Jefferson wouldn’t have a problem getting the ball stolen from him had they won as a team, but that was not the case.

“The most frustrating thing is just losing. I mean, of course we [wanted] to come into this game and just dominate, especially after last week’s performance. But we definitely had plenty of opportunities to score the ball and make something [happen],” Jefferson said, per Chris Tomasson of St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Justin Jefferson, however, emphasized the Vikings have no one to blame but themselves for the defeat. In the end, it all comes down to execution, and they failed to do that. However, the star wideout highlighted that the game is a huge learning experience for him and the rest of the team.

“Everything – the plays that were left out there. The routes that I could’ve won on. Things that I could’ve done better. Everybody in this room definitely could’ve done something better to change the outcome of the game,” Jefferson added.

The Vikings have a chance to bounce back in Week 3 when they face the Detroit Lions, and fans will surely be expecting that they learned their lesson from their latest defeat.