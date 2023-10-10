The Minnesota Vikings are planning to place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Injured Reserve after he sustained a hamstring injury during the Vikings 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson will have to miss at least four games while on IR.

With Jefferson out, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is figuring out how they'll adjust their offense without the league's top receiver. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL radio, O'Connell spoke on some of the changes to come in the next few weeks.

“The fact of the matter is we have to change the way we game plan when we do have Justin available because of the way the breakdowns work,” O'Connell said. “You think you're going to get all of these coverages that have shown up and then we show up to the game and we get a JJ program. It's something we've really had to grow in these 25+ games in and really dive into it from a standpoint of anticipating how he might be taken away and how that might affect everyone else.”

“Knowing we might not have him down the stretch here, we have to change the way we look at it,” O'Connell said. “We got to get back to making sure we have sound plays versus the looks we think we're gonna get. Even losing the best receiver in football, we're still excited about Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborne's been ultra consistent, T.J. Hockenson, there's a reason why he's here. We'll continue to build things on all downs.”

Justin Jefferson played a big part in the Vikings offense putting up the second most passing yards per game through five weeks. Jefferson also led the NFL in receiving yards through four weeks prior to his injury. While O'Connell is looking to get other weapons like C.J. Ham and Brandon Powell involved, it will not be easy to keep the offense going at its peak without Jefferson.