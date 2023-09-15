In an enthralling Week 2 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, the Vikings lost 34-28 thanks to some costly fumbles and an inability to stop the Eagles' dominant running game. Vikings star Justin Jefferson was at the center of much of the action as he often is and pulled off an impressive feat by posting another monster game.

On a night when the Vikings dropped to 0-2 in disappointing fashion, a shining light on some stats of Jefferson may have gone somewhat unnoticed. In what is already turning out to be another fantastic season for Jefferson, he becomes the only person since Steve Smith Sr. in 2011 to record more than 150 receiving yards in each of the first two games of the season, per the NFL.

Justin Jefferson racked up 159 yards on 11 catches in the game against the Eagles. Moreover, in the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he went for 150 yards on nine receptions. So far, Jefferson has now put up 309 yards on 20 receptions in the first two games of the season.

On the other hand, Steve Smith Sr. while playing for the Carolina Panthers, had 334 yards on 14 receptions in his first two games of the 2011 season, per Pro Football Reference. He went on to finish the season with 1,394 yards on 79 receptions with a catching rate of 61.2%. On a surprising note, both Jefferson and Smith started on the losing note, going 0-2 in their respective first two games.

Justin Jefferson is well on his way to another standout season after leading the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards in 2022, with a big payday coming his way in the future. However, the Vikings have now faced back-to-back losses and need to turn their fortunes around in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.